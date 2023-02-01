The dual-stat elemental mods are quite powerful when it comes to perfecting weapon builds. Not only will you gain an element type added to your weapon, but you’re increasing the status chance. They’re perfect for making hybrid crit and status builds, or full-on status builds. In Warframe, toxin tends to be the better element to mix with others, so here’s how to farm for Malignant Force.

How to Farm Malignant Force in Warframe

This is the rifle version of the toxin dual-stat mods, but it’s also in the same loot pool as Toxic Barrage, Virulent Scourge, and Pistol Pestilence. Luckily, the only source of this mod is from defeating Corrupted Vor in the Void.

However, you should note that this version of Vor can only be encountered in higher-level missions in that sector. Starting at level 40 missions and higher, he’ll show up. On normal star chart nodes, you can find him in the following:

Aten (Mobile Defense)

Marduk (Sabotage)

Mithra (Interception)

Mot(Survival)

Vor will always drop one of the toxin mods, so you have a 1 in 4 chance of obtaining this specific one. If you want to make the farming process faster, it’s best to go to Aten or Mot. Extract from the missions as fast as possible after defeating him so you can then try your luck again in another attempt.

If you want the mod even quicker, you can go into the Trade Chat and ask for it. The mod will be priced typically around 5 to 15 Platinum. It is on the cheaper side compared to other elemental dual-stat mods. So, if you are lacking Platinum funds, you can either buy some from your platform’s storefront or try to trade other valuable items to players.

Now with your new Malignant Force mod, you can slap it onto some of the best weapons of the game and wreak havoc on all your enemies!

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023