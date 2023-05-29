How to Farm Star Fragments in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many resources to collect and farming methods are rigorously looked up for collecting Star Fragments. This is because they are much rarer than some of the other resources in the game and only lay on the ground for a small amount of time. This article will take you through how to farm Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Farming Star Fragments Quickly in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The best way to farm Star Fragments in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to wait until Night and be launched into the air from Skyview Towers. When you are falling, there is a chance that you will spot a falling Star Fragment — these have a bright light trail following them. You can then fly/navigate toward the Star Fragment and pick it up by pressing A.

I would recommend this method as one of the easiest for collecting Star Fragments. You won’t have to go on scavenger hunts looking for them during the day but instead can simply see the bright sparkling glow in the night sky while Link is falling down. It also means the worry of them disappearing before you can grab them on the ground is no more. Summed up, to farm Star Fragments you will want to do all of the following.

Unlock any Skyview Tower: the more you have unlocked, the better. Wait until Night and use the Launch Pad functionality of a tower. You can get launched into the air after activating a tower by going to the marked circle center on the floor and pressing A to “Examine” it. When you are launched into the air, keep a close lookout for any glowing trails of light shooting down from the sky. If you spot one, navigate towards it, falling if you have to instead of using your glider. Pick up the Star Fragment in the air. If you haven’t found one, visit another Skyview Tower and repeat the steps. There isn’t anywhere in the game where Star Fragments spawn more often.

What Are Star Fragments Used For in TOTK?

Star Fragments are used for a variety of reasons. Most players will tend to use them to upgrade certain related armor pieces at the Great Fairy. However, they can also be used for fusing together with weapons or other items. If you are short on Rupees you could decide to sell a Star Fragment for a return of 200 Rupees in total.

Now that you know how to farm Star Fragments, you can use them for all of these reasons and more. It will take some time to gather a lot of Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but the reward will be worth it. Time to get busy falling from the sky to trying and catch them — admiring the sights as you do so!

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023