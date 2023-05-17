How to Unlock Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes, surveying the skies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not as easy as simply walking up to the tower and activating it. There are several Skyview Tower locations that require some sort of puzzle or mini-adventure to unlock, and if you’re looking to complete the map, you might have to do some digging. One particularly sought-after TOTK secret is how to unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and we’ve got the scoop for you!

TOTK: How Do You Unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From outside of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, go northwest past the tent to a cave along the rocky walls called Meadela’s Mantle Cave. If you’re looking this up, chances are you’ve found the location of this tower, but just in case, it’s southwest of Lookout Landing, with Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower being southeast to help reveal the southwestern portion of the surface and aerial map.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Inside, you’ll find a stream you can swim (or let the current carry you) until you go off a waterfall to a lower portion of the cave. There are wood boards nearby if you wish to make a raft instead of risking losing stamina swimming. This area will have some noticeable wood columns with a wood ceiling.

Related: How to Unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use your Ultrahand ability to move a nearby wood board to rest on the water, flat side down, settled next to the pillars. Stand on the board and use your Ascend ability to go to an upper cave area, where the true entrance to the tower is, otherwise inaccessible. Then just step inside the tower and activate it, and you’ve unlocked the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in TOTK!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This tower might be easier to figure out after having completed Sahasra Slope, due to the Ascend ability clearly being put to good use here as well. That being said, when I got here, I immediately panicked when I didn’t see an entrance at all to the tower, but the game’s placement of an NPC at the tent nearby to clarify that the entrance was buried was a significant clue.

If you’re ever in doubt, always consider that the developers build hints in, even if they’re not as overt in games like Tears of the Kingdom.

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023