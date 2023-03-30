How to Find Oarfish, Gulper Eel, Goliath Tigerfish, and Coelacanth in Dredge

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Dredge, when you meet the Travelling Merchant, you’ll get the Recording Rarities Pursuit which requires you to find and catch Oarfish, Gulper Eel, Goliath Tigerfish, and Coelacanth. There is no indication of where to find these, except for the small tips the Travelling Merchant gives you when asked. Because of that, here’s how to find and catch these Exotic fish in Dredge.

How to Complete the Recording Rarities Pursuit in Dredge

Dredge is an excellent game with excellent Pursuits. One of the funnest ones is Recording Rarities because it forces you to search every nook and cranny for these Exotic fish.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you can see in the map above, each fish is found in one of the four surrounding areas on the map. Once you find and catch it once, there will be no more of that species to catch. Also, you need a fishing rod capable of fishing Abyssal fish since all of these Exotics fall into that category.

Where to Find Oarfish in Dredge

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Oarfish is found in Gale Cliffs. Carefully navigate to the back southeast section of the area and you’ll find a waterfall. Travel through the waterfall and you’ll find the Oarfish chilling here.

Where to Find Gulper Eel in Dredge

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gulper Eel is found in Stellar Basin. This one is easy to find because the area is so large and open. Directly northwest of the floating lab, you’ll see a trench that runs into the center of the area. You’ll find Gulper Eel in that trench near, but not too near, the center of Stellar Basin.

Where to Find Goliath Tigerfish in Dredge

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

By far, the hardest Exotic fish to catch in Dredge is the Goliath Tigerfish. Goliath Tigerfish is located in Twisted Strand. This area is very hard to navigate and has a lot of winding paths. Reference the map for the exact location of Goliath Tigerfish, but also be sure to explore every open area of Twisted Strand for a chance to find Goliath Tigerfish.

Where to Find Coelacanth in Dregde

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Coelacanth is found in Devil’s Spine. On the north side of the southernmost island in the area to the east, you’ll find Coelacanth. You’ll need to use an explosive to destroy at least one rock barrier to get to Coelacanth, but once that is done, you can fish the Exotic fish up pretty easily.

You can turn in your discoveries as you get them or all at once at the end. The reward for collecting all four Exotic fish and completing Recording Rarities is eight Research Parts, two for each fish. This is a really great reward that you can use to upgrade your equipment.