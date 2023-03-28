What Ammo Does the CQBR use in Resident Evil 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The CQBR Assault Rifle is the only fully automatic Rifle in the game and one of the new weapons introduced in Resident Evil 4 Remake. While players can easily miss this weapon because it is locked behind the use of a specific key found in the game, once players get their hands on it, they won’t want to use any other weapon. Some may need clarification about what type of ammo this gun uses, and we are here to help.

What Ammo Does the CQBR Assault Rifle Use in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The CQBR Assault Rifle uses Rifle Ammo, the same ammo used for the Stingray. This type of ammo becomes more available as you progress further into the game and have at least one Rifle equipped in your inventory.

How to Find the CQBR Assault Rifle

To get the CQBR Assault Rifle, players must find a Cube Device in an L-Shape Hallway between the Armory and the Grand Hall during Chapter 9. When controlling Ashley in this chapter, players must lower the staircase by using the lever located in the Library — this will be important later on. Once they have this Cube, it is only once they reach Chapter 10 that they can officially get the CQBR.

After the Ashley Section of the game and the player gains control of Leon again, players must return to the library with the Cube they have found earlier and head up the staircase Ashley lowered. On the library’s second floor — where Ashley previously found a bunch of keys — there is a Cube-shaped hole in a cabinet into which players can insert the Cube Device. Inside this cabinet is the CQBR Assault Rifle.

Now that you have one of the best guns in the game, it is time to unlock as many charms as possible to increase your crafting potential and resources. You can do this by going to a shooting range near various locations of the Merchant. Just beware, you will need a fast trigger finger to get the best tokens for the best charms.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023