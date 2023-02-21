Are you wondering how to fix the Atomic Heart ‘Available in the Full Version of the Game’ Game Pass error? Did you start Atomic Heart and cannot progress the game by entering the car as required by the quest objective? This is a new error that Game Pass players have begun reporting in high numbers. It is incredibly frustrating because there is seemingly no fix for the issue, and you cannot proceed with the game past this point since you can’t enter the car. Don’t worry, though, because there is a fix, and it is a pretty simple one. Here is how to fix Atomic Heart ‘Available in the Full Version of the Game’ Game Pass Error

How to Fix Available in the Full Version of the Game Error in Atomic Heart

To fix the Available in the Full Version of the Game error, you need to follow these steps:

Close Atomic Heart Close the Xbox App Reopen the Xbox App Verify that Atomic Heart is now downloading additional assets

Note: In rare instances, players needed to uninstall and reinstall the Xbox app, but this was very rare.

What is causing this issue is that Atomic appears to download fully when it doesn’t. As a result, you get the error message in-game because not all of the game’s assets have been downloaded, and you cannot progress the game because of it.

Related: How to Save Atomic Heart on Game Pass

Players have reported that the above is the only fix to the issue. Rebooting the game and your PC doesn’t seem to do anything with the error. You must reopen the Xbox app and ensure Atomic Heart downloads the rest of the assets that the game needs.

The Available in the Full Version of the Game error appears to happen to players who downloaded Atomic Heart using Game Pass. This happens to players who both preloaded the game before launch and downloaded the game after launch.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023