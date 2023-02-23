Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to fix Atomic Heart map not working glitch if you are suddenly unable to open your map even though you are outside? You aren’t alone if you receive an error message when opening your map. Many Atomic Heart players report an error saying they need to go outside to open the map even if they areoutside.

This error message happens when players transition from an inside zone, like a facility or testing ground, back outside to the open-world free zone. Unfortunately, even though you are outside, the game doesn’t detect this change, so it thinks it should let you open the map.

While Mundfish has been quick to provide patches that fix known issues like this that are affecting Atomic Heart, it is still preventing players from enjoying the game. Don’t worry, though, because we have found a fix that has worked for most players reporting the issue. Here is how to fix the Atomic Heart map not working glitch so you can use your map again.

How to Fix Atomic Heart Map Not Working

Players report that they can’t open their map after leaving a testing ground because the game still thinks they are inside. This issue has been reported by both PC and console players so it is possible to happen no matter which platform you are playing on. To fix Atomic Heart map, not working glitch, you will want to follow the below steps:

Save your game using an outside save point Close Atomic Heart Launch Atomic Heart Load your game from the save file you created in step 1 Test opening your map

The above steps should get your map working again. However, if it is still not working after performing the above fix, you will want to ensure your game is fully patched since Mundfish just released a new patch as of this rewriting.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023