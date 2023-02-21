Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to open the Map in Atomic Heart so you can find where a particular location or objective is? The map is extremely important because it shows you the location of important landmarks like testing grounds, camera stations, and objective points. However, to open the map you must first reach a certain part of the game.

After that, you will need to know which button to press which isn’t explained by the game. This isn’t the only unintuitive aspect of the game, the tutorial for this function happens so quickly that it is easy to miss, and there is no controller mapping available in the settings menu to look at. Here is how to open the Map in Atomic Heart so you can start exploring all the open-world landmarks.

How to View the Map in Atomic Heart

First, you should know that you can only start opening the map once you’ve escaped Vavilov and boarded the Lesnaya Station train. This is because the factory serves as the tutorial level and the map isn’t needed. Once you’ve passed this point Atomic Heart becomes an open-world game that you can explore while completing the campaign.

To open the map, you need to follow the below instructions:

PC: Press the M key

Press the PlayStation Controller: Press the Touchpad button Press R1 to move from your inventory to the Map

Press the Xbox Controller: Press the View button Press RB to move from your inventory to the Map

Tip: If you press and hold the specific controller button it will automatically bring you to the map instead of making you press the RB button to navigate the submenus.

Once inside the map you can either use the left joystick of your controller or the mouse to move around the map. This allows you to find the important landmarks discussed above. You will find the following landmarks when you open the map:

• Arena

• Boat Station

• Dam

• Infirmary

• Kollektiv Complex

• Plants 1 and 2

• Reaper

• Sechenov Research Center

• Testing Grounds 1-12

• The Motherland

• Worker and Kolkhoz Woman

