How to Fix Battle.net Stuck on Connecting Screen

Battle.net is a nerve center for many players who are trying to access some of their favorite games, whether that is to claim rewards for experiences such as Diablo Immortal or otherwise, and getting an error can be a bit frustrating for some at times. No matter what the reason for you wanting to log into the service, fixing any errors is vital to you being able to actually utilize any of the features. This article will take you through everything we know about how to fix Battle.net stuck on the connecting screen.

Fixing Battle.Net Stuck on Connecting Screen

In order to fix this particular issue, a great way to do so is by updating your drivers through software such as the Nvidia GeForce experience app. The driver update method has been indicated by Blizzard as being a potential fix. Another fix that may work for you is to restart your PC if you are trying to log in through the actual Battle.net app, with some luck, when you boot things back up including the app you may find that you don’t have the connecting screen to sit through after logging in.

For those who are still encountering issues then you could try restarting both your internet connection, routing your Wifi through an Ethernet cable, or also waiting for some time if the servers are affected at the moment.

Do These Types of Errors Occur More When Battle.net is Busy?

Yes, if there are lots of players trying to access Battle.net that will put more strain on the servers and therefore could affect the login functionality of the service. Sometimes waiting it out can be the best strategy for network issues. If you are trying to log in for DMZ then you will be back to playing through Crown Faction missions in games such as Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ very soon after servers are more stable for everyone.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023