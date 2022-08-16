Are you experiencing some trouble logging in to Warzone right now? Worry not, you may not be the only one affected. You’re most likely seeing the “You have been disconnected from the Call of Duty: Warzone servers” message followed by a lot of 0’s, 1’s, and 2’s on the bottom of the screen. This is most likely error code 11328, so we’re here to hopefully help you fix this issue for Warzone and other Call of Duty titles.

How to Fix Error Code 11328 in Warzone

Similar to the Server Queue problem that happened a bit over a week ago, the problem seems to be on the provider’s side. We do not know what exactly is causing this, but Activision and Raven Software are aware of the issue and are investigating what may be causing server issues. More information will be known once they provide an update.

Unlike the issues that happened earlier in August, there seems to be no sign of any outages on the Activision support site. This will usually show you if certain games are undergoing maintenance, experiencing some form of an outage, or having limited connectivity. This will be the best place to check all things regarding that.

❗️ We are currently investigating server connection issues. We will provide an update ASAP! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 16, 2022

While you’re still seeing the 11328 error code on your end, what you can do is check if Warzone and other CoD titles are fully up to date, check your internet connection, and even run an internet speed test. You can’t play a game online if it isn’t at the latest build, so it’s always good to just exit out and check for updates.

As for running a few simple diagnostics on your network, you can do things like ensure you’re playing on a wired connection. If the option isn’t available, make sure your WiFi is running strong and isn’t being slowed down by multiple devices or obstructed by anything. Next, you can run an internet speed test provided by Ookla or Google to get an idea of what your upload and download speeds are.

