How to Fix Error Code Potato in Destiny 2

With the latest Hotfix 6.3.0.6 in Destiny 2, many players are experiencing the potato error code. Whether you are logging in to see all of the new mods or just want to grind out some more bounties after the daily reset to prepare for Lightfall, running into an error, let alone a potato, is no fun. Here is how to fix the potato error code in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Potato Error Code Fix

To expand upon what was mentioned previously, the newest hotfix in Destiny 2 has fixed a lot of things but disrupted others. While many errors still exist like people not receiving any rewards for completing Gambit matches, the most annoying errors to get are game-breaking ones like potato. Who knew one potato could have so much power?

Based on what other Destiny 2 players have tried, the tried and true fixes like restarting your computer, updating the game, updating your drivers, and clearing your caches don’t seem to fix the potato error code. Though you are welcome to try all of those fixes, many people have reported that when they try to launch into Destiny 2 after doing them, they still get the potato error code.

To fully get rid of the potato error code in Destiny 2, you need to disable your anti-virus software. I know, removing your anti-virus software sounds dangerous, but if all you are doing is playing Destiny 2, then you’ll be perfectly safe. Just remember to turn the anti-virus back on after you’re done playing.

To turn your anti-virus protection off, search “virus & threat detection” on your PC. With that window open, you can look at your settings and choose to manage them. With the real-time protection off, you should be free to log into Destiny 2 without getting the potato error code.

Of course, this anti-virus fix is only temporary as we hope that Bungie is hard at work to fix this pesky error code. Hopefully, in the near future, you’ll stop getting the potato error code and be able to launch into Destiny 2 without having to temporarily disable your anti-virus software.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023