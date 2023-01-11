After a lengthy hotfix that gave several people the cat error code and other server-kicking errors, Bungie has officially released the Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.3 patch notes. The free mods update wasn’t the only new thing to come to Destiny 2. Here are the Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.3 patch notes.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.3 Patch Notes

Though there are still bound to be issues even after this most recent hotfix, Bungie has tried their best to focus on fixing a handful of reoccurring issues. Here are all of the updates that are live now thanks to the Destiny 2 6.3.0.6 hotfix:

Heist Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when depositing an Arc charge while the boss is immune in Heist Battlegrounds.

Players can now join in progress during the boss encounters in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist.

Fixed an issue where the Heist Battlegrounds: Legend node would sometimes display incorrect activity details, such as matchmaking.

Strikes

Fixed an issue where the Devil’s Lair strike boss did not count as a Fallen boss for certain objectives.

Fixed an issue where the rank reputation booster modifier icon would not display on activity launch screens.

Gambit

Fixed an issue where the rank reputation booster modifier icon would not display on activity launch screens.

Crucible

Competitive

Fixed an issue that caused Promotion and Relegation series director dialogs to display at the wrong time.

Reduced round score limit in Showdown to 10 from 15.

Adjusted the match score limit for 3v3 Rift and Survival to 3 rounds to win.

Quickplay

Adjusted the quitter penalty system to be more lenient before triggering the quitter warning message and suspension timer.

Fixed an issue where Season 19 Competitive Crucible and Iron Banner matches were missing from Bungie.net Game History APIs.

Dungeons

Spire of the Watcher: Fixed an issue that allowed the Warlock Stasis Super to activate Arc node circuits without line of sight.

Armor

Unstoppable Hand Cannon perk now activates more quickly and no longer plays its audio cue when using a non-Hand Cannon weapon.

The Energy Diffusion Substrate mod now correctly stacks up to three times.

The Candescent armor sets now appear correctly in the Appearance Customization screen.

Crown of Tempest will no longer provide ability energy when using a non-Arc subclass.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Wish-Ender’s additional hits were disabled when the Anti-Barrier Bow mod was equipped.

Fixed an issue where Kill Clip wasn’t correctly being refreshed when already active.

Fixed an issue where Revision Zero’s weapon glint wasn’t consistently visible when in the alternate high damage mode.

Fixed an issue where Rapid-Fire Shotguns didn’t have the intended bonus reserves.

Fixed an issue where Jade Rabbit’s Exotic perk applied its damage buff to all outgoing damage.

Fixed an issue where the lights on Witherhoard’s Exotic ornament Drowned in Strife operated in reverse (they were lighting up when the weapon was empty, now they light up when it’s full).

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Spark of Frequency was not consistently granting its reload speed bonus on melee hit when paired with some Arc melee abilities.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue preventing players from progressing the intro mission for Season of the Seraph on characters that had not completed the intro for The Witch Queen. To access Season of the Seraph, complete the “Hierarchy” activity on Europa.

Updated the Crucible Threader bounty for capturing Control Points, now requires 15 captures (down from 30).

Vendors

Xûr will now sell the v1.0.3 version of the IKELOS weapons rather than the v1.0.2 versions he sold before.

General

UI loader has been optimized to improve snappiness when switching between multiple screens quickly.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023