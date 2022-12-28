How to Fix Escape From Tarkov “Bad Gateway” Error

Players looking to jump into a match of Escape from Tarkov may be running into more issues than expected today. Sure, the game can be fairly difficult, but that doesn’t mean that logging in should be just as hard. Players attempting to sign into this title are running into a “Bad Gateway” error, leaving them stuck without their fix of this particular title.

Let’s dive right into this, and see what we may be able to do to fix it. While these fixes may get players back up and running, there are unfortunately no guarantees that these will be a complete fix for the issue, but give these tips a try to get back into Escape From Tarkov sooner than expected!

How To Fix “Bad Gateway” Error in Escape From Tarkov

Players trying to sign in and launch this title may find themselves stuck with a Bad Gateway error, which means the game cannot connect to the servers for this particular title. The first thing that players will want to do is relaunch the program, as it could be a temporary issue plaguing the game. If this does not work, the next thing players will want to do is restart their PC.

While waiting for the PC to come back online, players will want to restart their router, as well. This will rule out any sort of internet issue as the blame for this particular error. Players may also want to keep their eyes peeled on the official Escape from Tarkov Twitter Page, as they will give updates in regards to new patches and updates to the game.

The patch installation is complete. Please download the update via the launcher. — Escape from Tarkov (@tarkov) December 28, 2022

It seems that this particular error could be because of an overload on the servers from gamers eager to get back into their favorite game. Depending on the speed of your internet, players could always uninstall and reinstall the game to see if that will help with the particular “Bad Gateway” error, although this seems unlikely. However, at this point, there really isn’t anything to lose.

The final step in this whole process is having patience. While gamers eagerly await the servers to get back up to maximum capacity and wipe this error from existence, players could take the time to learn more about the map, or some of the best weapons and ammo available in this exciting multiplayer shooter.

Escape from Tarkov is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022