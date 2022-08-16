How to Fix ‘Fetching Online Profile’ Error in Warzone

When playing Warzone, or any online competitive game, nothing takes the wind out of your sails more than when you’re trying to connect to the servers, only for it to time out and for you to be unable to join. One particular error in Warzone causes this issue, with the message ‘Fetching Online Profile’ showing up while players wait for the game to do its thing, only to find themselves booted from the game before they even get to play. This can be frustrating, but not immediately game-breaking, so if you’re looking to get online, follow these steps on How to Fix the ‘Fetching Online Profile’ Error in Warzone!

How Do You ‘Fetching Online Profile’ Error in Warzone?

Much like many of our guides, there are several troubleshooting methods that have been shown to help in moments like these when you see the ‘Fetching Online Profile’ error in Warzone. We’ve gone ahead and listed the following methods for you to try:

PC or Console – Fully power down your device, unplug and plug it back in. Never overlook this simple troubleshooting method. Also, consider doing the same for your router.

Fully power down your device, unplug and plug it back in. Never overlook this simple troubleshooting method. Also, consider doing the same for your router. PC – Allow the Warzone executable file or app through any firewall software you might be using, adding Warzone to your trusted apps.

Allow the Warzone executable file or app through any firewall software you might be using, adding Warzone to your trusted apps. PC or Console – Change your DNS server by opening the following: Settings – Network & Internet – Change Adapter Settings. Then right-click your connection and select Properties – IPv4 – Properties. Select the ‘Use the following DNS server addresses’ and manually enter the Google DNS servers into each box: 8.8.8.8, and 8.8.4.4. This can also be changed on your home consoles, and is worth a shot.

Change your DNS server by opening the following: Settings – Network & Internet – Change Adapter Settings. Then right-click your connection and select Properties – IPv4 – Properties. Select the ‘Use the following DNS server addresses’ and manually enter the Google DNS servers into each box: 8.8.8.8, and 8.8.4.4. This can also be changed on your home consoles, and is worth a shot. PC – If you’re not using a VPN, try turning it on, and if you are, try turning it off, Warzone could be having issues with your current connection, so consider different VPN locations as well.

If you’re not using a VPN, try turning it on, and if you are, try turning it off, Warzone could be having issues with your current connection, so consider different VPN locations as well. PC – Consider trying a mobile hotspot and connecting to that, your mobile network could have a better answer, if temporary, to your problems, but make sure to contact your service provider to look into the problem as well.

Consider trying a mobile hotspot and connecting to that, your mobile network could have a better answer, if temporary, to your problems, but make sure to contact your service provider to look into the problem as well. PC – Through Battle.net launcher, select Warzone and hit the cogwheel icon, and click ‘Scan and Repair’ – it could be an installation issue. Alternately, go to ‘Documents’ in your file explorer, delete the Warzone folder, and then attempt a repair.

Through Battle.net launcher, select Warzone and hit the cogwheel icon, and click ‘Scan and Repair’ – it could be an installation issue. Alternately, go to ‘Documents’ in your file explorer, delete the Warzone folder, and then attempt a repair. PC – Right-click the .exe file for Warzone and select ‘Run as Administrator’ – or, right-click the .exe file, select ‘Properties’ and hit the ‘Compatibility’ tab, and go down to check the box which says ‘Run this program as an administrator’ then open the .exe file.

Right-click the .exe file for Warzone and select ‘Run as Administrator’ – or, right-click the .exe file, select ‘Properties’ and hit the ‘Compatibility’ tab, and go down to check the box which says ‘Run this program as an administrator’ then open the .exe file. PC or Console – Uninstall and then reinstall Warzone.

Beyond these methods, always keep an eye on downdetector as it will prove to be an asset when checking the game’s status. Often the ‘Fetching Online Profile’ error is fixed from the player’s side of things, but never overlook the possibility of an outage.

This concludes our guide on How to Fix the ‘Fetching Online Profile’ Error in Warzone!