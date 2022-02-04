How to Fix Fortnite Not Loading Error

Any major Fornite update or event will bring in a huge amount of new and returning players. With all the players trying to log into the game at once, it’s no wonder many can be faced with a failed to log into Fornite error. This can be infuriating for many players when they want to play the game to make progress on unlocking their haven masks. Since not being able to load into Fortnite is such a generic issue it can be hard to figure out the cause and what needs to be done to fix it. Luckily, we are going to go over a couple of different ways you can fix not being able to load Fortnite

How to Fix Unable to Load Error in Fortnite

Check Fortnite’s Server Status

Anytime you run into an issue with an online game, either checking the developer’s Twitter or the game’s website should be your first troubleshooting step. When servers go down for games it can be for any reason either planned or unplanned. Devs will be pretty quick to let the player base know if something unplanned is happening to the game’s server and will also put up a notice if the game is down for maintenance.

Restart Fortnite

While you are checking the server status of Fornite you should be able to restart the game in the background. Any game can suffer from a bad launch when opening it and can throw any sort of error your way. Just a quick restart may fix your issue of the game not loading and is a simple troubleshooting step to always do.

Restart Your Router or Console/PC

Sometimes the issue can be caused by your own hardware and the best way to fix it can be by restarting it. Restarting your router will get a new connection route to your ISP which may be able to fix your issue. Since restarting your router can take some time, it would be best to restart your console/PC just to make sure the problem can’t be fixed that way.

If you are still having trouble loading Fortnite, you may need to get a fresh install of the game. If your issue still persists you may want to get in contact with customer support as your issue may be something that needs an update to the game to fix. If you have any more trouble with Fortnite make sure to check out our other guides.

Fortnite is available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Mac. ​