Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has fans who are loving playing through the game, but some PC players have encountered plenty of crashes and want to know how to fix them. If you’re just wanting to sit down after a busy day and enjoy some Star Wars action, crashes won’t be on your agenda. This article will take you through potential solutions for how to fix Jedi Survivor crashing on startup.

Fixing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Crashing on Startup on PC

In order to fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor crashing there are a few things that you can do to attempt and fix the issues. First of all, make sure that you have the game updated to the latest version since there was an update that solved some launch issues at the time. If your game is updated then another thing you could try is restarting your computer fully and booting Jedi Survivor up again.

If that has no luck then I would recommend running the game as an administrator. The steps to do so are as follows.

Right-click on Star Wars: Jedi Survivors exe file. Note that this is simply the game’s executable file, i.e. the icon you press to open the game up. Click on “Properties” on the list of options that appear. Click on the “Compatibility” tab found at the top-right and then look down at the “Settings” section. Click on the blank box next to “Run this program as an administrator” to tick it on. Now press “Apply” and then “Ok” to get out of the properties panel. Run the game again after this.

The reason why running Jedi Survivor as an administrator could work for a fix is that it ensures that the game has full access to everything it could need with the computer. There is no absolute guarantee it does but it is worth a shot for fixing crashing. If you’re still running into other issues then emailing EA’s helpdesk about the issue can also be a worthwhile tool for bringing awareness to them.

I’m Encountering Crashes on PlayStation 5, How Do I Fix This?

If you are playing on PlayStation 5 and encounter any crashes then your best course of action will be to fully restart the console and boot the game up again. Another potential cause of crashes is disc quality if you have a physical version. If your Jedi Survivor disc has any marks (or scratches) on it then you can use a soft cotton towel to clean it up.

Be sure to clean the disc by starting from the center then moving the towel out towards the disc’s edge and then repeat. I know how much it may upset players if they can’t get back into the game quickly so keeping proper care of your game’s disc will be essential. Furthermore, if you are a digital purchaser then simple reboots and updates tend to do the trick — you will be playing as a Jedi again in no time!

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023