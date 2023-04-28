Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has plenty of interesting planets to explore and secrets to unearth, including finding out where to spend Priorite Shards. I stumbled across a few of these right away on the first level and was wondering where to take them: so we knew others would be too. This article will take you through where to spend Priorite in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Spending Priorite in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In order to spend Priorite you have to use it at Doma’s shop on Koboh — specifically named “Doma’s Outpost Commodities”. It won’t take you too long at all to reach this point as Koboh is the second planet you travel to. After you progress through some of the story associated with Koboh you will eventually get to talk to Turgle and Doma. When you reach this point, you can go in the shop and spend Priorite.

Related: Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s Little Frog Man Turgle Steals The Show

Priorite can be quite tricky to find if you are not looking out closely for anything to pick up. Sometimes you will find shining objects on the ground which you can interact with and oftentimes these will be Piorite Shards. They can only be used at Doma’s shop so be sure to keep that in mind while collecting shards.

What Can Priorite Be Spent On in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

You will be able to spend Priorite on a range of cosmetic items sold by Doma — such as new hairstyles for Cal. Not only that but there is also new music you can purchase for the Cantina so it is absolutely worth your time to hunt around for Priorite in the world. With the sheer range of items on offer, we wouldn’t want you to miss out on gathering any of them.

Related: All Renovation Site 4733 collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Note: I am playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5. It has been an incredible time so far and I certainly have been doing my best to keep a lookout for any Priorite Shards laying around the place. Doma should get paid after all!

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023