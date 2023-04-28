Where to Spend Datadiscs in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Datadiscs is one of the unique currencies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. They are on the rarer side for currencies but are worth searching for as they allow players to purchase a new perk slot, valuable perks, and some weapon and droid materials. Once you come across these datadiscs found in the world, you will need a place to spend them. If you are still looking for where to spend datadiscs, we have you covered in this guide.

How to Spend Datadiscs in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Vender you need to see to spend Datadiscs is Zee, found early in the main story. Zee can be found upstairs in the Pyloon Saloon after completing the first Jedi Chamber. More specifically, Zee won’t become available as a vendor until you head to the Forest Array and return to fix the Mantis.

Continue progressing through the story until you get to the Pyloon Saloon and have completed the previous steps — where Zee will now be waiting for you on the second floor, waiting to accept your datadiscs.

Zee will be your go-to whenever you find Datadiscs and want to spend them on some perks and new perk slot. It is important to remember that Zee will only sometimes be available during a mission, so it is always wise to plan to spend your datadiscs whenever you return to the Pyloon Saloon before going off on another task.

Where to Find Datadiscs

Datadiscs can be found in High Republic ruins or Meditation Chambers. If you are just starting in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, your best bet is to find them in the Forest Array area you visit during the first parts of the story. Players have also found luck finding Datadiscs from killing Scavenger Droids around Koboh. Ultimately, if you play the story normally and without looking too hard to find Datadiscs, you will still end up with a good amount in your inventory.

