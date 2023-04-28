Should You Buy the Mysterious Keycard From Doma’s Shop in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Doma’s shop in Rambler’s Reach on Koboh is where you’ll spend all of the Priorite that you collect while exploring the nooks and crannies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and one of the most interesting (and expensive things that she has for sale is a Mysterious Keycard. While Doma’s shop — and the other planetary vendors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — most sell cosmetic items for Cal and BD-1 like new hairstyles, paint colors, and lightsaber parts, there are a few unique items like these that will surely catch your attention.

What Does the Mysterious Keycard Do in Jedi Survivor?

The Mysterious Keycard costs a whopping 10 Priorite, but if you have enough in your stash, the reward behind the locked door is well worth your time. Purchasing the Mysterious Keycard from Doma will grant you access to the locked door in the back of her store. With the aid of BD-1, Cal can easily open the door and get inside the back room much to Doma’s surprise.

Inside, you’ll find a huge chest with a super useful reward: a Stim Canister. This will increase the maximum number of stims that BD-1 can carry at at time, increasing your healing capabilities during combat and keeping Cal alive for much longer between Meditation Points.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Because of this, the Mysterious Keycard is just a roundabout way to purchase a Stim Canister. Respawn could’ve simply had Doma sell the Stim Canister upgrade straight up through her shop, but it’s more interesting this way.

Once you fork over 10 Priorite for the Mysterious Keycard, you’re free to spend your remaining savings on whatever else strikes your fancy. There are plenty of customization options for sale that cannot be found anywhere else in the galaxy, and Priorite is pretty easy to find if you stray from the beaten path every now and then while exploring Koboh. Plus, you may find some rare items like the Mullet for Cal if you explore the right parts of Koboh.