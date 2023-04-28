Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a vast array of customization options for your lightsaber and it is no surprise that some players are looking to get a red lightsaber. At first, it can be very unclear how and when you will get a red lightsaber within the galaxy. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Getting a Red Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
In order to get a red lightsaber you will have to complete the main game of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and start New Journey+. This is the new game+ and when you start it up you will have to finish the first level on Coruscant. Once you are back in the Mantis — the home-base ship — you will be able to change the color of your lightsaber to red at the workbench. All summed up, do as follows.
- Play through the full game of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor until after the credits.
- Start a New Journey+ playthrough.
- Complete the first level until back at the Mantis.
- After the workbench functionality is unlocked, change your lightsaber color to red at a workbench.
After you have changed the color of your lightsaber you will be free to use the newly customized lightsaber in the New Journey+ playthrough. I personally have a deep connection with the purple-colored lightsaber but red is certainly just as excellent for the lightsaber. While you are dealing with inquisitors in the game, you can now do so in a (stylish) crimson slash.
Why is the Red Lightsaber Not Unlocked Sooner in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?
This has been a decision by the developers: likely for the reason of rewarding players even more for starting a New Journey+. Red lightsabers will be highly sought after by players so having it as an extra incentive to play through the game again certainly could work for many.
Note: I have currently been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5, it is a beautiful experience, and getting new lightsaber customization parts is always a joy.
- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023