Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a vast array of customization options for your lightsaber and it is no surprise that some players are looking to get a red lightsaber. At first, it can be very unclear how and when you will get a red lightsaber within the galaxy. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Getting a Red Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In order to get a red lightsaber you will have to complete the main game of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and start New Journey+. This is the new game+ and when you start it up you will have to finish the first level on Coruscant. Once you are back in the Mantis — the home-base ship — you will be able to change the color of your lightsaber to red at the workbench. All summed up, do as follows.

Play through the full game of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor until after the credits. Start a New Journey+ playthrough. Complete the first level until back at the Mantis. After the workbench functionality is unlocked, change your lightsaber color to red at a workbench.

After you have changed the color of your lightsaber you will be free to use the newly customized lightsaber in the New Journey+ playthrough. I personally have a deep connection with the purple-colored lightsaber but red is certainly just as excellent for the lightsaber. While you are dealing with inquisitors in the game, you can now do so in a (stylish) crimson slash.

Why is the Red Lightsaber Not Unlocked Sooner in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

This has been a decision by the developers: likely for the reason of rewarding players even more for starting a New Journey+. Red lightsabers will be highly sought after by players so having it as an extra incentive to play through the game again certainly could work for many.

Note: I have currently been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5, it is a beautiful experience, and getting new lightsaber customization parts is always a joy.

