How to Fix Matchmaking Errors in Payday 3

Payday 3 gives players the opportunity to rob banks with new abilities and strategies not seen in the franchise before. Unfortunately, it also has more restrictions on play than previous entries, with its always-online play leading to network errors and account issues. Notably, many players might find themselves with problems relating to matchmaking. Without being able to fix matchmaking errors in Payday 3, no heists are able to be played outside of the tutorial missions.

Can Players Fix Matchmaking Errors in Payday 3?

When it comes to matchmaking issues in particular, these issues are server-side rather than client-side. In other words, players can’t do much outside of waiting if they want these issues to be resolved. The developers noted these issues and stated their intentions to work on a solution. It’s in their hands, and all players can do in the meantime is to keep an eye on the game’s social media accounts for updates.

Matchmaking is still unavailable, the team is hard at work with identifying and resolving this. Stay tuned for more updates! — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 21, 2023

If you aren’t sure if you’re experiencing these issues, there are a few signs you can watch out for. If you haven’t loaded into a lobby within 5-10 minutes, chances are you won’t be loading into one anytime soon. It doesn’t matter if you set the lobby to public or if you set it to invite only, since the game still uses its matchmaking to prepare each heist. If these issues are persisting, simply close the game and wait for these problems to be resolved.

Though you won’t be able to join full heists while matchmaking issues are occurring, Payday 3 will still let you try the tutorial missions in the meantime. You can use these to both test the game’s performance and get more used to the controls, allowing you to prepare for more difficult heists and challenges while these issues are going on.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2023