How to Fix Missing Urgent Missions in DMZ

Warzone DMZ has many missions to complete and Urgent Missions are always going to be a priority for players but when they go missing, it can be very confusing, to say the least. While you are busy surviving on the enemy-packed DMZ maps, you won’t want to have to worry about this issue too much. This article will take you through how to try and fix the Urgent Missions going missing in Warzone DMZ.

Urgent Missions Missing Fix in Warzone DMZ

If you are having issues with the Urgent Missions in Warzone DMZ then at the time of writing there isn’t much you can try other than to wait until the reset time for the missions at midnight (CT) or attempt to restart the game and hope they appear. On the official Trello board, the reported issue Infinity Ward is currently looking into is the incorrect remaining times appearing for the Urgent Missions.

I recommend that the best course of action for the time being to try and fix the issue is to reach out to Infinity Ward about the bug via the “Report a Bug” forum on this page. If there are more people who reach out about the issue then there is a better chance of a quicker fix. The Trello that the developers run is without a doubt one of the best areas to keep up to date with what is currently being worked on.

What Are Urgent Missions in DMZ?

Urgent Missions are just daily missions for each faction that you can choose to complete, but they are excellent for gaining more faction reputation over a longer period of time. As you progress each faction further and follow requirements you will eventually gain access to these daily missions — I would recommend continuing to complete as many faction missions as you can.

Of course, for factions like Shadow Company, the missions can take some more time because of their difficulty with missions like Deal With the Devil for example. Overall, with some luck, you hopefully shouldn’t run into any Urgent Missions being missing in Warzone DMZ for too long.

Authors Note: I have been playing DMZ on PlayStation 5 and players from Reddit have reported that the issue can indeed eventually fix with time.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023