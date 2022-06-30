How to Fix Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Crashing on Startup

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is finally here and there is a lot to be excited about. Unfortunately, if you are on PC, you may receive a crash on startup when trying to get into the game. If this is the case for you, fear not. We’ve got the solution so you can quickly dive right into the action. Here is how to fix the “Crash on Startup” for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Crash on Startup Fix for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

As previously mentioned, the Nintendo Switch version of Sunbreak should work well but playing on a PC can is giving players a crash on startup. Capcom is aware of this error and is likely working on a patch to fix it, but for now, there are a few tricks to try to get Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to work. Before you can beat down on all of the new monsters, you’ll need to beat this fix crash monster.

The first thing you will want to try is restarting your PC. Oftentimes, your PC may just need a refresher to clear out any background noise keeping Sunbreak from launching correctly. After doing that, make sure that you don’t have any other windows open because that will take some of your PC’s thinking power away.

If you have done both of these things and you are still receiving a crash when trying to startup Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, you need to make sure your PC is capable of running the game. Sunbreak isn’t an overly demanding game, but if your PC can’t handle it, that may be the reason it crashes when trying to load it. Here are the system requirements from Steam:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 36 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 36 GB available space

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum required specs, it could be the reason Sunbreak is crashing on startup.

The other options you have when it comes to troubleshooting are to check and update your drivers, disable the firewall and try again, or verify that the Sunbreak files are on Steam. Do each of these in order and try loading Sunbreak. If the crash on startup disappears, then you’re good to start playing and have found the reason. Now you can check out the rest of our Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak guides as you get into the game.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for Nintendo Switch and PC.