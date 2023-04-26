Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to fix performance issues in Honkai: Star Rail? There’s nothing worse than experiencing performance issues that prevent you from enjoying a new game like Honkait: Star Rail because it has great combat, flashy graphics, and catchy music. However, all of that can put a lot of strain on your device and cause frustrating performance issues. Here is how to fix performance issues you may encounter when playing Honkai: Star Rail.

Recommended Configurations for Honkai: Star Rail

If you are running into performance issues in Honkai Star Rail, you will want to ensure the device you are playing on meets the recommended configuration given by HoYoverse.

PC

Here is the recommended configuration for PC devices:

Storage Space: 20 GB

20 GB Processor: Intel Core i7 Processor

Intel Core i7 Processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or higher

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or higher Windows: Windows 10 with 64-bit processor or higher

Android

Here is the recommended configuration for Android devices:

Storage Space: 8.5 GB

8.5 GB Processor: Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1000, Kirin 990, or higher processors

Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1000, Kirin 990, or higher processors Ram: 6 GB

6 GB System: Android 9 or higher

iOS

Here is the recommended configuration for iOS devices:

Storage Space: 20 GB

20 GB Compatible Devices: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or later models. iPad with Apple A112 processor or higher.

iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or later models. iPad with Apple A112 processor or higher. System: iOS 11 or higher

Adjust Your Honkai: Star Rail Graphics Settings

If your device doesn’t match one or all of the recommended configuration settings, you will want to adjust your in-game graphics settings to help mitigate performance issues. You can use the in-game settings menu to adjust all your graphics settings using the predefined settings levels or change individual settings as you see fit.

Honkai: Star Rail FPS Cap for PC and Android Devices

However, if you are not playing on an iOS device, the performance issues you are experiencing may not be caused by your specific setup. Per a Tweet from Stephen Totilo, Honkai: Star Rail will run exclusively at 120FPS on iOS. However, MiHoYo says their development team is working on optimization for PC and Android devices.

Here is the full Tweet if you want to see it:

By the way, the game will exclusively run at 120hz on iOS, though MiHoYo tells me "our development team is also working on the optimization on PC and Android devices" — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 21, 2023

This is the same issue that was never resolved in Genshin Impact. PC and Android devices are locked at 60FPS. The FPS cap has caused many issues for players regarding LOD level and draw distance, which causes issues like blurry textures and character assets to load too slowly. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do until HoYoverse optimizes Honkai: Star Rail for PC and Android devices, which will fix many performance issues.

