How to Fix Solo Battles Not Working in Madden 24

Image: Electronic Arts

Players have been experiencing issues while trying to play Solo Battles in Madden 24. This isn’t surprising, considering previous Madden’s have also encountered problems with this popular mode. While there’s no instant fix to this error, we have possible solutions for you in this guide.

Solution to Solo Battles Not Working in Madden NFL 24

There is no definite fix to Solo Battles not working in Madden 24, as it is most likely a server-related issue. EA has not officially acknowledged the error, but hopefully they release an official fix soon. In the meantime, there are steps you can take to get Solo Battles working correctly. Let’s go over possible solutions.

Method #1 – Restart Madden 24

It sounds simple, but sometimes all it takes is restarting the game and trying again. When I encountered the “Our servers cannot process your request at this time. Please try again later” error, I restarted my Xbox and tried Solo Battles again. This time it worked, so it’s possible this may be the solution for you.

Method #2 – Update Madden 24 to Current Version

Another possible solution to Solo Battles not working is updating the game to the current version. EA released a day-one patch for Madden 24, and if your console doesn’t have automatic updates turned on, this could be why the mode is not working correctly. Check for an update by heading into the information section of Madden 24 app on your console.

Related: How to Fix Ultimate Team Rewards, Coins, and Points Not Showing Up in Madden NFL 24

Method #3 – Check Internet Connection

Solo Battles require an internet connection, so it’s essential to ensure your internet speed is the highest it can be. If your wifi or ethernet is slower than usual, restart your modem and router. Usually, restarting the router will cause the internet to come back stronger than before, possibly fixing Solo Battles not working.

Method #4 – Check EA Server Status

EA is usually pretty great at keeping the community in the loop regarding Madden errors, so make sure you keep up to date on its servers. You can keep track of their server status or information on updates regarding this specific mode by following the official X account for Madden 24. If you wan’t a quicker response, feel free to reach out to EA customer support and submit a ticket.

- This article was updated on August 21st, 2023