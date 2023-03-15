Image: Cloud Imperium Games

Are you wondering how to fix Star Citizen error code 19004 so you can play after the release of 3.18? This extremely frustrating error is one of the newest issues players are running into when attempting to log into Star Citizen after installing patch 3.18. However, we have found a fix that works for most players who attempt it. Here is how to fix Star Citizen error code 19004 so you can get back to the player.

How to Fix Error Code 19004 in Star Citizen

Error code 19004 is an error code that happens when you attempt to log into your account. The exact errors state:

ERROR – CIG service (CODE 19004)

Account login failed.

Please verify your login credentials and try again.

Here is how to fix error code 19004 in Star Citizen:

This was encountered during the phase of Entitlement. Open up your web browser. Open incognito mode (ctrl shift n for windows). Robert Space Industries’ website. Start the login process for your account. Enter your account information and stop when you reach the Two-step Authentication window. Now open another browser window that isn’t in incognito mode and go to the email sent to you from the previous step. This step is one of the most important from this solution. It will not work if you do not follow this exactly. Get the code for the Two-step Authentication from your email and enter it into the login screen using the browser in incognito mode to be verified. Go to your RSI launcher. Make sure you log out of your RSI launcher. Kill the RSI Launcher using task manager, so it isn’t open in the background. This step is one of the most important of this solution. It will not work if you do not follow this strictly. Log back in again like it’s your first-time logging into the game. You should now be able to connect to the game, create a character, and select your residency.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023