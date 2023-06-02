How to Fix Street Fighter 6 World Tour and Fighting Ground Not Working

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Street Fighter 6 has a lot of great modes for fans of the fighting genre to dive into. Unfortunately, some players haven’t been able to get into specific modes, such as World Tour Mode and Fighting Ground. This can be incredibly frustrating, especially if you spent 60 bucks for the game. Don’t worry; there is a solution and an explanation for why this is happening. This guide will cover fixing World Tour and Fighting Ground not working in Street Fighter 6.

Steps to Fix World Tour and Fighting Ground Not Working in Street Fighter 6

World Tour is the RPG story part of Street Fighter 6, while Fighting Ground has various modes, including online rank play. There are ways to fix World Tour and Fighting Ground not working in Street Fighter 6. This guide will cover three possible methods to fix this issue, starting with the most likely solution to the problem.

Method #1 – Make Sure All Content is Downloaded and Installed

The first is ensuring all content is completely downloaded for the game. Fighting Ground and World Tour are separate downloads — so there is a possibility that one or both haven’t been fully installed onto your system. To fix this, head to the main screen and select “manage game content” for Street Fighter 6, and the two modes will appear. Under this section of your Street Fighter 6, you can double-check that they are completely downloaded — if not, hit download.

Method #2 – Restart Gaming System or Delete and Reinstall the Game

The next possible fix is to restart your system altogether. Players have reported that restarting their gaming console and booting up the game has fixed this issue. If this doesn’t work, then the next thing you can do is delete Street Fighter 6 entirely from your gaming system and reinstall it. This method may take some time to reinstall the game, but it will likely solve the issue.

Method #3 – Contact Capcom Support

Lastly, if none of these methods fix the problem, go to Capcoms official support page. On the Capcoms support page, you can submit a detailed ticket explaining how you cannot get into these modes. Soon Capcom should reach out to you with the following steps to fix this.

