Unfortunately for many Call of Duty fans, Modern Warfare 2 came with plenty of errors and bugs since its launch in 2022. The developers have been working hard since the game came out to fix many of these issues, but many players keep encountering the Hueneme – Concord error, and if you are here, chances are you are one of them, so get ready to learn how to fix the Hueneme – Concord error in MW2.

How to Fix the Hueneme – Concord Error in MW2

This error is related to your internet connection, so chances are you are getting this kind of error in other games and have done any of the following solutions we recommend you perform.

Restart Your Router

The Hueneme – Concord error is related to your internet connection, so restarting your router and getting back online may be what MW2 needs to let you into the game. Turn off your router and wait a few minutes until you turn it back on.

Restart your Console

This has to be one of the oldest tricks in gaming history, but players keep implementing it because sometimes it simply works. Performing a complete shutdown on your PC or console may fix the issue. After shutting down your console or PC, you could also unplug it from the power outlet and wait a few minutes before turning it back on.

Switch to Another Network

Some players have succeeded in bypassing this error by switching to another wifi network. This is more than easy to do on most devices, so try it and see if it works.

Change your DNS

Changing your DNS has worked for some console gamers, so try it the next time you boot your console. To access this setting, players will go over their advanced connection settings and manually change their primary and secondary DNS values to 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1.

Play at a Different Time

Some players have experienced this problem when their housemates are playing MW2 at the same time as them, so try to launch the game five to ten minutes after your housemate does.

Use Your Phone Data

Players can use their phone data using the USB tether option on their smartphones to share their internet connection to their consoles or PCs. This should enable the game to launch, and after players get to the main menu, they have to disconnect from the phone and return to their original network.

Check the Game’s Servers

This error can come up from faulty servers or maintenance breaks. Activision makes it pretty easy for players to find out if their servers are operational, so if you believe your internet or ISP is not the one giving you problems, go to the Activision website and check MW2 and Warzone 2.0’s server status for yourself.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023