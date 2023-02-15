How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Dev Error 11642

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players will be frantically making their way through every mode that they decide to spend their time playing and encountering an error is never much fun. One such error has been recently encountered frequently by the community and that is Dev Error 11642. Some people have already been running into a similar error to fix in the DMZ mode of the game. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix Dev Error 11642 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Error 11642

One of the best ways to fix this specific error is to first try queuing for a public match in the experience. When you try to queue with some luck you should find that you won’t encounter this Dev Error again when starting up private matches. Since the error is known to only affect private match loading in the game this method will be able to be tested by yourself.

Another fix for the error can be simply to restart the game, you may find that a simple restart will solve any of the issues you were having. A fresh reboot can work greatly for sorting out errors that occur in the game. If you are still encountering the error then surprisingly another method that people have found working is to switch some game settings back and forth on toggles so you may also choose to try that.

How Often Does Dev Error 11642 Happen in Call of Duty?

The error itself shouldn’t happen to you too often although it has been known in the community for a little while at this point so if it occurs it isn’t too much of a hassle to quickly fix. Either way, you will be able to get back to leveling up those competitive ranks in no time.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023