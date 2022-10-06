How to Fix the LC-208 Error in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is, unfortunately, currently riddled with errors, and one of them is the LC-208 error code. Getting this Overwatch 2 error code will disconnect you from your current match and from the server. If you’ve already waited hours in the long Overwatch 2 queue, getting kicked out because of an error is more than frustrating. Here is how to fix the LC-208 error code in Overwatch 2.

How to Fix LC-208 Error in Overwatch 2

Even if you have switched regions to decrease the queue time in Overwatch 2, getting kicked because of the LC-208 error is not fun. Some players are getting the LC-208 error even before they connect and log in to Overwatch 2. To fix this error, check your internet connection, restart your game, and wait for Blizzard to fix Overwatch 2.

You may be getting the LC-208 error if your internet connection is spotty. Make sure that whatever platform you are playing Overwatch 2 on is connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi or cable. To make sure the problem is not your Internet, try restarting your router. This will give your device’s connection to the Internet a clean sweep, clearing away any and all errors.

The next fix you could try is restarting Overwatch 2. To do an even deeper refresh, try powering off your device for 20 seconds and starting it up again. This will reestablish your Internet connection and give your platform a fresh start to try and connect to the Overwatch 2 servers.

The last thing that you can do is wait for Blizzard to fix the issue. This is never a great answer, but Overwatch 2 is getting bombarded with DDoS attacks and new players. It may take a few days or weeks for Blizzard to get their servers up and running without complications and errors. As long as you’re patient, you’ll get into Overwatch 2 and start having a blast soon.

For now, you can make progress toward unlocking the Legendary Kiriko skin via Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. For more Overwatch 2 content, visit our Overwatch 2 page.

Overwatch 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.