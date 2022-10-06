Overwatch 2: How to Decrease Queue Time by Switching Regions

Overwatch 2 is having a rough start. And that isn’t because the game is bad, because Overwatch 2 is actually really good. It’s because the queue times are horrendous. But, players have quickly found a way to minimize the wait required to get into Overwatch 2. By switching your region, you can launch into Overwatch 2 faster.

How to Change Regions in Overwatch 2

To change your Overwatch 2 region, all you need to do is open the Battle.net App, prepare to launch Overwatch 2, click the globe icon next to the Game Version drop-down, and select Asia. With that done, simply launch Overwatch 2 and enjoy getting into the game much faster.

Players are finding that if they change their region, they don’t have to wait as long in the Overwatch 2 queue. Switching your region only works on PC because it needs to be done through the Battle.net App.

Not just any region that isn’t your own will work to lower the Overwatch 2 queue. Players are finding that changing your Overwatch 2 region to Asia makes waiting in queue times much shorter.

Changing the region to Asia can be reverted back at any time and has no negative consequences. Weirdly enough, you won’t actually be playing with Asia-based players while in the Asia region. Also, changing your Overwatch 2 region to Asia will continue to be effective as long as not many players know about it. So this fix has a bit of a short tail.

Hopefully, the DDoS attacks will stop soon and the Overwatch 2 servers go to normal. In the meantime, you can make progress toward the Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2022