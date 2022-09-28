The midseason update is here in Warzone, so there’s a lot to look forward to, including the last of the new weapons for Season 5 Reloaded. With that said, you want to get your hands on these new guns ASAP for their skins and attachments. One of them is the early teased BP50. You’ll need to complete a challenge so it can be added to your loadout. Here’s how to get 15 ADS kills with an ACOG optic in Warzone Season 5.

How to Get 15 ADS Kills With an ACOG Optic in Warzone Season 5

So, this sounds easy enough, but it is stumping some players because many don’t know what ACOG actually entails. To clear that confusion, it’s an Optic that has a magnification range between 2.5x to 3.5x. Some say that you can go up to 4x, which can be the case, but there’s an easier way to confirm this.

Warzone doesn’t outright tell you if the sight you use on your weapon is ACOG, Sniper, Reflex, Hybrid, or anything else. So, here’s the workaround. When you are customizing your loadout and you attach a sight on your gun in the Gunsmith menu, try to hit that sweet spot between 2.5x to 3.5x.

Next, go to customize after putting on the attachments. Pick a reticle for your gun’s sight. Hover your cursor over a reticle that you still have locked. You’ll see the progress needed to unlock the next reticle, but you’ll also see something that reads “Unlocks reticle for all weapons with the ACOG optic.”

If that quote says something other than “ACOG optic,” then you have to switch to one that will read as such. Once you do have it, just simply aim down the sights (ADS) and score 15 kills while doing so. They should count toward the 15 needed to unlock the BP50.

You can also unlock this gun in CoD Vanguard if you want to get it quicker by going into a Streakless Ship Haus 24/7 playlist. You can also farm up the weapon’s levels to get attachments so you can then take it to Warzone and unleash this bullpup’s fury.

Call of Duty Warzone is free to play right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.