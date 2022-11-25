How to Get 3 Segment Form Dudunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Dunsparce has been the butt of many jokes since they slithered onto the scene in Gen II, and makes a unique appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Despite their Serene Grace abilities and reasonable physical bulk, Dunsparce has never quite had a place in trainers’ arsenals aside from niche usages. But in Scarlet and Violet, Dunsparce gets a new, and appropriately underwhelming, evolution in the form of Dudunsparce, with a twist: it can potentially evolve to have a 2 or even 3-segment form, but it’s not clear how.

How Do You Get a 3-Segment Dudunsparce in Scarlet & Violet?

Dunsparce has a 25% chance to evolve into a 3-segment Dudunsparce when they reach level 32 and learn Hyper Drill, with no exceptions or present ways to increase those odds. This makes things difficult, especially if you’re looking for the best possible look for Dudunsparce, but thankfully, the appearance is purely superficial. However, having to acquire or breed a multitude of Dunsparce you otherwise won’t use feels like a bit of a troll from the developers, all for a Pokemon you likely will never use.

Why Do People Want a 3-Segment Dudunsparce?

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

People are always wanting every possible variation of a Pokemon to fill out their Pokedex. The chilling implication is mostly for Shiny Hunters hoping for a shot at a shiny 3-segment Dudunsparce, with all their stat min-maxing and Masuda Method grinding, Picnic Resets, and more, only to have a 75% chance of having just another 2-segment mon. It’s a good thing that this Pokemon at least doesn’t have the worst Shiny appearance.

But the most important thing to remember if you’re a competitive player is, the 3-segment Dudunsparce doesn’t do players any favors in Scarlet and Violet, having the same move pool and abilities as the 2-segment variant. Despite a much more impressive physical bulk and improved Attack stats, this Pokemon is still just a Normal-type, although with Hyper Drill they can do 100 base damage with STAB against Protect-users, along with the great Serene Grace Ability. But Dudunsparce will be part of a combined competitive niche, and dubious bragging rights for Shiny Hunters, becoming a new form of a joke in the Pokemon community.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022