How to Get 99999 HP Fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

If you plan on standing a chance against some of the end-game and mission-exclusive enemies in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, like the game’s superboss Minerva, having 99999 HP is a must. But how can you even reach the threshold when the game’s initial limit is 9999? Now, in order to answer that, here’s how to break past the 9999 HP limit and get 99999 HP as fast as possible in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

How to Get 99999 HP Fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

You will be able to reach the 99999 HP threshold in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion by first of all getting the Adaman Bangle, as the accessory will allow you to bypass the 9999 HP limit. Once you do that, you will just need to equip enough HP% Materia in order to reach the total.

With that said, although you will be able to get the Adaman Bangle in a few different ways throughout Zack’s journey in Crisis Core, the first one can be done by completing the game’s M7-3-6 Mission. The mission will not be a problem but we highly recommend that you unlock the ability to deal 99,999 damage or values close to it beforehand. To make that easier, don’t forget to check out how to quickly raise your Buster Sword proficiency.

It’s also important to point out that until you reach at least lv. 68-70, it will take more than a few 999% HP Materia in order to reach the maximum value. Once you reach the said levels, as you can see in the image illustrating the article, two 999% Materia will be more than enough to get 99999 HP.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 24th, 2022