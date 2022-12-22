Like all Final Fantasy games, having the largest amount of HP is key if you plan on facing some of the end-game bosses in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, as some of them, such as the secret boss Minerva will be able to deal 40,000+ damage with each strike, while sometimes even breaking the 90,000 barrier. With that said, in order to be able to go toe to toe with those enemies, having Materia’s with 999% HP is key, as that will be the only way to rush past the 90,000 HP threshold. But how can you get a 999% HP Materia in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to easily get a Materia with 999% HP in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Crisis Core Reunion: How to Get a Materia With 999% HP Easily

The easier way to get a 999% HP Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion can be done by first getting a Materia with 90-99 Magic or ATK. With that said, as user FinalWisdom revealed in the GameFAQs Forum, the easiest way to get a 99+ MAG Materia can be done by first getting a Mog’s Amulet and then heading to the game’s M 6-6-3 mission, which will feature a wide array of Lesser Worms, each guaranteed to drop a Dark Matter upon defeat.

Once you get at least 90 of the item, you just need to buy two empty Materia, ideally Fire or Cure, and then fuse them while using the necessary Dark Matter (as each will provide +1 MAG) to get 99+Magic. Then, just fuse them with your Materia of choice while using a Fat Chocobo Feather to get it to plus 900%. If you failed to reach the 999% threshold, do not despair, as you can either fuse it again or level it up in order to get it to 999%. But be advised, the procedure will cost a LOT of SP, so make sure to farm it by performing Materia conversion.

You can also slowly build your Materia to 999% by using various Materia as you advance in the story, which we highly recommend that you do as you fight to unlock the necessary mission in order to farm MAG.

C



To recap, here’s how to get a 999% HP Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion:

Get a Fat Chocobo Feather.

Get the Mog’s Amulet accessory.

Head to the game’s M6-6-3 Mission.

Defeat at least 90 Lesser worms and collect Dark Matter.

Fuse a Materia with 90+ Magic.

Fuse the 90+ Materia with your desired Materia.

Use the Fat Chocobo Feather to change the stat to HP (if Needed).

How to Get the Mog’s Amulet

You can get the Mog’s Amulet on Crisis Core Reunion by purchasing it from the Sector 7 – Shop for 10,000 Gil. You can check out how to unlock the shop in our How to Unlock all Shops on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022