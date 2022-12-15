In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, players have the ability to equip a wide array of different Materia, all capable of allowing Zack to perform powerful abilities. With that said, differently from the system featured in the main games, such as the original FF VII and Final Fantasy VII: Remake, your Materia’s level is not related to the number of uses and instead can only be upgraded through the game’s DMW system. But how can you level up your Materia fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are a few guaranteed ways to help you level your Materiua selection fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

How to Level Up Your Materia Fast in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

The AFK Method

As, in order to upgrade your Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, you need to get the same numbers and portraits in the first and third DMW slots, the best-known way to level your equipped Materia fast is to equip highly defensive and HP-oriented pieces of equipment and then stay AFK during a combat encounter.

The Moogle Power Method

With that said, if you are like us, and prefer to actually battle while leveling up your Materia, the Moogle Power Method may be the one for you. In order to make use of it, however, you need to first unlock the Moogle summon and then get a few Moogle Power Materia, which will massively increase your chances of getting the summon.

Once you get all of the above items, you just need to equip the Materia you wish to level up, equip a few Moogle Power Materia, and then head to any mission featuring large amounts of enemies. Once that happens, just fight and hope for the Moogle to appear on your DMW in order to level up your Materia.

How to get the Moogle Power Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

You can get the Moogle Power Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion by purchasing as many as you wish through the game’s Junon Souvenirs store for 10,000 Gil each. You can check out how to unlock all of the shops available in the game, including Junon Souvenirs in our How to Unlock all Shops on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion article.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022