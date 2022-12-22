Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion gives players the ability to rush past the initial limit of 9,999 DMG limit, a feat which is a must if you plan on defeating some of the game’s toughest enemies, completing 10-star missions, and going toe to toe with the game’s super boss, Minerva. But how can you unlock the ability to go past 9,999 Damage, and once you do so, how can you deal 99,999 damage? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to deal 99999 DMG on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

How to Deal 99999 DMG on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

First of all, just like you need to get the Adaman Bangle in order to raise your HP above 9,999, you will need to either get the Brutal accessory or raise your Buster Sword Proficiency above 23-24%, as doing so will unlock the Damage Limit Break passive in order to deal up to 99,999 DMG. You can check out how to quickly increase your Buster Sword proficiency in our How to Gain Buster Sword Proficiency Fast guide.

Once you do that, you will now need to raise either your ATK stat or your HP, depending on your Materia of choice in order to increase your overall damage. In our case, we were able to first and then continuously deal 99999 damage in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, no matter the enemy level, by raising Zack’s ATK to 150-160, a fact which you can do by equipping ATK Materia and accessories. If you did all that and are still unable to deal 99,999 damage, try to imbue the Buster Sword with the right element or hit enemies from behind. As always, remember to always strike from the Battle stance for increased damage.

Once you deal 99.999 DMG, you will also unlock the Overpowered trophy/achievement. You can check out how to unlock all the trophies/achievements in the game in our trophies/achievements guide.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022