Many Call of Duty players want to stay mobile while capturing objectives or gathering kills for their favorite killstreaks. Some Modern Warfare 2 players prefer to go the akimbo route, and surprisingly many players do not know how to equip this high-skill option that will turn regular players into fast-killing machines. Get ready to learn how to get Akimbos in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Get Akimbos in Modern Warfare 2

Players can go Akimbo in Modern Warfare 2 by unlocking and equipping a unique attachment only available to secondary weapons. Each secondary pistol has a rear grip attachment called Akimbo, followed by the weapon’s name. So if players want to go akimbo with the Basilisk, go to the Rear Grip attachment slot and equip the Akimbo Basilisk grip before fitting other attachments.

Modern Warfare 2 can be unintuitive sometimes, and many players are still figuring out how to unlock some attachments. So do not feel bad if you did not know how to equip the akimbo in Modern Warfare 2 before reading this article. Modern Warfare 2 is not the best game regarding UI and UX design, so chances are it’s not your fault for having these questions.

Unlocking the Akimbo grip will not take players a lot of time if they start playing Kill confirmed with their favorite pistol. Some pistols let you use the Akimbo grip before hitting max rank, so players can begin experimenting with the weapon before getting it to max level.

There are many pistols in Modern Warfare 2, so players should test each one until they find the best option that suits their gameplay style. Many players are prone to use the X13 Auto because of its automatic feature, while others prefer to use the P890, a semi-auto pistol capable of killing enemy players in two shots.

The best akimbo build needs more than a few attachments, and veteran players know this. Players must change how they go through the map and which routes they take if they want to use an akimbo class. Facing a sniper or an LMG in an open corridor will be the death of every akimbo user, so they must use the map to their advantage.

If you do not know which are the best akimbo pistols in Modern Warfare 2, read our guide and find the weapon perfect for you and your play style.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023