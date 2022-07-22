How to get All Achievements in Powerwash Simulator

If you’re looking to become the greatest PowerWash Simulator in all of the land, you’re going to need to show off to your friends that you’ve got what it takes to get every achievement in the game. This isn’t an easy task and could take 40+ hours to achieve, but if you’re having a hard time getting your hands on some of them, we’ve got you covered!

You’ll find an in-depth list of every achievement in the game, and what you’ll need to do to get your hands on them, so make sure that your suit is on tight, and you’ve slapped some gloves on before you dive deep into this weirdly relaxing life-simulation title, and scrub away the grime that is haunting your achievement list!

All Achievements in PowerWash Simulator

In total, you’ll need to unlock a total of 40 achievements to get this game’s 1,000 Gamerscore, so get washing and you’ll be done in no time!

Achievement Name Achievement Description Soap Connoisseur Own all cleaning liquids at the same time Fully Equipped Own the Prime Vista 1500 and three of its attachments Urban Xpert Own the UrbanX U2 and four of its attachments Heavy Hitter Own the Prime Vista 300 and five of its attachments Unlimited Powerwash Own the Prime Vista PRO and six of its attachments Fashionista Equip a new outfit, gloves, and washer modification at the same time Powerful Pressure Purist Completely clean the Van using only the red nozzle First Steps In the Backyard, complete all 12 stepping stones first StegoScore In the Playground, roll the football up the Stegoslide Gutted Complete the Bungalow gutters last Sole Task Complete the sole of the Shoe House last Tall Order Completely clean the Fire Station job without standing on the scaffolding Watermelon Shot In the Skatepark, push the ball out of the bowl I Can See Clearly now Complete the Fire Truck windows, windscreen, and wing mirrors first Impeccable Balance Stand on the Penny Farthing for 10 Seconds Lantern Hunter In the Treehouse, complete all of the lanterns first Live by the Blade Complete the Fire Helicopter blades first Merrily Go Round Completely clean the Carousel without turning it off Gnome Sweet Gnome In the Temple, ensure the gnome is on the tower roof once the job is complete Delaying the Inevitable In the Washroom, complete the toilets last Shine Bright On the Helter Skelter, complete the objects that have lightbulbs before anything else Suspicious Modifications Complete the Private Jet laser and anti-gravity parts first Tyresome Complete the Monster Truck tires first Best Buds Ride around the Ferris Wheel with a gnome Blast from the Past In the Subway Platform, compete the advertising boards first Bucket List At the Ancient Statue, knock over four buckets Delicate Excavation Completely clean the Ancient Monument using only the White Nozzle All Hands on Deck Complete the Fishing Boat decks and steps first As It Was Foretold Complete Career Mode Coconut Dodge At the Fairgrounds, knock over all of the coconuts Starting Out Earn 5 Stars in Career Mode Raking It In Earn 50 Stars in Career Mode Big Business Earn 100 Stars in Career Mode Super Star Earn 150 Stars in Career Mode Good Dings to Come Clean 95% of any job without completing any tasks Head First Complete the Drill head and tip first Going for Gold Get one gold medal in Challenge Mode Gold Standard Get 5 gold medals in Challenge Mode Specialist Complete a Special Job

And there we have it! All of the achievements that are currently available in PowerWash Simulator. If you’re loving this relaxing title, make sure that you’re checking out our PowerWash Simulator Guide Section, where we cover how to get and change your outfit, as well as how to join a game with friends, even if they are cross-platform!

PowerWash Simulator is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.