How to get All Achievements in Powerwash Simulator

If you’re looking to become the greatest PowerWash Simulator in all of the land, you’re going to need to show off to your friends that you’ve got what it takes to get every achievement in the game. This isn’t an easy task and could take 40+ hours to achieve, but if you’re having a hard time getting your hands on some of them, we’ve got you covered!

You’ll find an in-depth list of every achievement in the game, and what you’ll need to do to get your hands on them, so make sure that your suit is on tight, and you’ve slapped some gloves on before you dive deep into this weirdly relaxing life-simulation title, and scrub away the grime that is haunting your achievement list!

All Achievements in PowerWash Simulator

In total, you’ll need to unlock a total of 40 achievements to get this game’s 1,000 Gamerscore, so get washing and you’ll be done in no time!

Achievement Name Achievement Description
Soap Connoisseur Own all cleaning liquids at the same time
Fully Equipped Own the Prime Vista 1500 and three of its attachments
Urban Xpert Own the UrbanX U2 and four of its attachments
Heavy Hitter Own the Prime Vista 300 and five of its attachments
Unlimited Powerwash Own the Prime Vista PRO and six of its attachments
Fashionista Equip a new outfit, gloves, and washer modification at the same time
Powerful Pressure Purist Completely clean the Van using only the red nozzle
First Steps In the Backyard, complete all 12 stepping stones first
StegoScore In the Playground, roll the football up the Stegoslide
Gutted Complete the Bungalow gutters last
Sole Task Complete the sole of the Shoe House last
Tall Order Completely clean the Fire Station job without standing on the scaffolding
Watermelon Shot In the Skatepark, push the ball out of the bowl
I Can See Clearly now Complete the Fire Truck windows, windscreen, and wing mirrors first
Impeccable Balance Stand on the Penny Farthing for 10 Seconds
Lantern Hunter In the Treehouse, complete all of the lanterns first
Live by the Blade Complete the Fire Helicopter blades first
Merrily Go Round Completely clean the Carousel without turning it off
Gnome Sweet Gnome In the Temple, ensure the gnome is on the tower roof once the job is complete
Delaying the Inevitable In the Washroom, complete the toilets last
Shine Bright On the Helter Skelter, complete the objects that have lightbulbs before anything else
Suspicious Modifications Complete the Private Jet laser and anti-gravity parts first
Tyresome Complete the Monster Truck tires first
Best Buds Ride around the Ferris Wheel with a gnome
Blast from the Past In the Subway Platform, compete the advertising boards first
Bucket List At the Ancient Statue, knock over four buckets
Delicate Excavation Completely clean the Ancient Monument using only the White Nozzle
All Hands on Deck Complete the Fishing Boat decks and steps first
As It Was Foretold Complete Career Mode
Coconut Dodge At the Fairgrounds, knock over all of the coconuts
Starting Out Earn 5 Stars in Career Mode
Raking It In Earn 50 Stars in Career Mode
Big Business Earn 100 Stars in Career Mode
Super Star Earn 150 Stars in Career Mode
Good Dings to Come Clean 95% of any job without completing any tasks
Head First Complete the Drill head and tip first
Going for Gold Get one gold medal in Challenge Mode
Gold Standard Get 5 gold medals in Challenge Mode
Specialist Complete a Special Job

And there we have it! All of the achievements that are currently available in PowerWash Simulator. If you’re loving this relaxing title, make sure that you’re checking out our PowerWash Simulator Guide Sectionwhere we cover how to get and change your outfit as well as how to join a game with friends, even if they are cross-platform!

PowerWash Simulator is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

