How to Get All Endings in The Witcher 3

Image: CD Projekt RED

The Witcher 3 has dozens of endings that players can see depending on their choices in the game. Some of them are main story endings, while some are unique endings involving various characters you encounter and interact with as you play. Here’s a quick guide on getting all of the endings The Witcher 3 has to offer. We’ve decided to omit details for each end so that you can experience things firsthand.

All Story Endings in The Witcher 3

Image: CD Projekt RED

It’s worth noting that the game’s main endings revolve around Ciri, Geralt’s adoptive daughter. The endings depend mostly on your choices during certain missions in Act II and Act III, particularly Battle Preparations, Blood on the Battlefield, and Final Preparations.

How to Get the Best Ending in The Witcher 3

To get what is considered the best ending, you have to select more positive actions during the said missions above. You’ll need to challenge Ciri to a snowball fight to cheer her up, instead of taking her to the keep for a drink. You’ll also need to take her straight to Velen, instead of taking her to her father, the Emperor Emhyr var Emreis.

Other important positive points to note in the game:

Letting Ciri go alone when visiting the Lodge of Sorceresses results in a positive point.

Letting Ciri wreck Avallac’h’s lab gives her the release she needs. This is a positive point.

Letting Ciri visit the grave of Skjall allows her to pay her respects, and acquire a newfound resolve. This is a positive point.

How to Get the Normal Ending in The Witcher 3

To get the second good ending, after challenging Ciri to a snowball fight, you will need to take her to her father when the option is presented. If you do this, you will be offered a reward upon arrival. Accepting the reward, and keeping Ciri alive, eventually results in her becoming an Empress, but this counts as a negative point. Refusing the reward, on the other hand, counts as a positive point. The ending comes as a result of Nilfgaard’s victory in the war.

How to get the Bad Ending in The Witcher 3

The third main ending, considered as the bad ending to the game, happens if the player selects negative actions during the said missions above. Choosing to take Ciri to the keep for a drink results in Geralt admonishing her, which in turn results in her losing faith in herself during the confrontation with the White Frost.

All Character Endings in The Witcher 3

Now, let’s talk about the unique endings for various characters in the game. Again, we won’t discuss the endings themselves, but will simply talk about how to get to the desired ending.

Geralt of Rivia Character Endings

Image: CD Projekt RED

Players can access three different endings for Geralt depending on who he woos — or doesn’t — in the game.

Wooing Triss Merigold alone, during the A Matter of Life and Death and Now or Never missions results in Geralt retiring with her to Kovir.

Wooing Yennefer alone, during The Last Wish mission, results in the two of them retiring.

Wooing both Triss and Yennefer — or none of them — results in Geralt remaining as a Witcher on the Path. He will, from time to time, ponder on the life he could’ve lived.

Emperor Emhyr var Emries Character Ending

Image via CD Projekt RED

If you won’t help assassinate Radovid in the A Deadly Plot sidequest, or if you side with Sigismund Djikstra in the Reason of State mission, Nilfgaard will lose the war and the Emperor will be overthrown.

If you complete the Reason of State mission and side with Vernon Roche, Nilfgaard will win the war and the Emperor will remove traitors within his ranks.

Phillip Strengar, Baron of Velen Character Ending

Image via CD Projekt RED

If you kill the spirit during The Whispering Hillock mission or manage to save it before starting the Ladies of the Wood mission, Strengar will rescue his wife Anna during the Return to Crookback Bog.

If you free the spirit during The Whispering Hillock, Anna will be cursed during the Return to Crookback Bog and fail to survive. Strengar will commit suicide.

The Leader of The North Character Ending

Image via CD Projekt RED

The lands of Novigrad and Velen could end up with one of three rulers at the completion of the game, depending on your choices while playing:

Emhry var Emries becomes ruler if you assassinate Radovid V during A Deadly Plot, and complete Reason of State, then side with Vernon Roche.

Radovid the Stern becomes ruler if you do not assist in his assassination during the missions A Deadly Plot or Reason of State.

Sigismund Djikstra becomes the ruler of the North if you assist in assassinating Radovid V during the missions A Deadly Plot and Reason of State, then side with Sigismund instead of Roche afterward.

The Leader of the Skellige Isles Character Ending

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Skellige Isles could also see one of three rulers at the end of the game:

Cerys an Craite becomes ruler if you complete the Clan an Craite side missions, then side with Cerys during King’s Gambit.

Hjalmar an Craite becomes ruler if you complete the Clan an Craite side missions, then side with Hjalmar during King’s Gambit.

Svanrige Bran becomes ruler if you ignore the Clan an Craite and King’s Gambit side missions.

And that’s how you get to see the endings in The Witcher 3. We didn’t include details as to the endings themselves so that you can enjoy them unspoiled. If you want a detailed guide to the entire game, read our The Witcher 3 guided walkthrough.

