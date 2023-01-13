One Piece Odyssey, the newest game based on Eiichiro Oda’s acclaimed and genre-defining series is here, allowing players to join the Straw Hat Pirates in a new adventure, where they will meet both new and know faces, and take on powerful foes. With that said, in true JRPG fashion, the game allows players to change the outfits of all controllable characters. But how can you get new outfits? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get all the alternative outfits in One Piece Odyssey, as well as how to equip them.

How to Get All Outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Currently, apart from the default outfits of each character, part of the New World Challenge set, as well as the Sogeking outfit, referred to in-game as the Travelling Sniper King Outfit, which can only be acquired by those who purchased the game’s Deluxe Edition, the only outfits available in One Piece Odyssey are the ones featured as part of the Travelling Outfit set, which allows all 8 available members of the Straw Hat Pirates to change their look to their most iconic pre-time skip appearances. The Travelling Outfit variants were only available as pre-order bonuses for the game.

How to Change Outfits in One Piece Odyssey

You will only be able to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey after unlocking the ability to set out camp. With that said, once you do that, you will be able to change outfits by heading to the tent and then selecting Change outfits. After doing that, all you need to do is click yes and select your desired outfit from the selection.

To recap, here’s how to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey:

Head to Camp.

Once in the encampment, head to the tent and interact with it.

Select Change Outfits.

Pick your favorite outfit and confirm in order to change the look of any of the available characters.

You can currently play One Piece Odyssey on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023