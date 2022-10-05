How to Get All Prime Relics for Revenant Prime in Warframe

Revenant Prime is finally out in all of his gold-trimmed glory. Being one of the more popular frames to be released, his Prime variant is sure to be heavily sought out. If you’re looking to take the free-to-play route and not dish out $60 USD for him, here’s all you need to know. We’ll go over how to get all of the relics needed for Revenant Prime in Warframe.

How to Get All the Relics for Revenant Prime in Warframe

Since he is a Warframe, he will require four different parts to craft. These are the relics needed for each part.

Revenant Prime Blueprint – Lith R2 – Rare

Revenant Prime Neuroptics Blueprint -Lith S14 – Uncommon

Revenant Prime Systems – Meso P9 – Uncommon

Revenant Prime Chassis Blueprint – Meso N13 – Common

These are the components needed to craft each part:

Revenant Prime Blueprint

25,000 Credits

All built Revenant Prime parts

5 Orokin Cells

Revenant Prime Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

2 Argon Crystals

4 Neural Sensors

1,750 Rubedo

4,600 Salvage

Revenant Prime Systems

15,000 Credits

4 Control Modules

2 Tellurium

6,250 Ferrite

1,175 Circuits

Revenant Prime Chassis Blueprint

15,000 Credits

2 Nitain Extract

10 Neurodes

1,975 Polymer Bundle

9,250 Nano Spores

Farming for Revenant Prime is going to be significantly easier. Since all of his relics are in the Lith and Meso tiers, you can easily farm at lower levels to obtain these. You can mostly speedrun and farm low-level Void missions like Teshub, Ukko, and Hepit to obtain these relics easily. Note that these are also not guaranteed. You may also earn other items like Aya in the loot pools.

You’ll also want to max out your daily standing so you can then use it to purchase Relic Packs from your respective Syndicates. While it isn’t guaranteed that you’ll earn the specific ones for Revenant Prime, you’ll still want to use them to farm up for Void Traces.

Alternatively, you can buy Revenant Prime Relics from people in the trade chat, but don’t expect them to come cheap! He just came out, meaning his prices will be abnormally higher than something that has been in rotation for a few months now.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.