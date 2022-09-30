When is the Release Date for Revenant Prime in Warframe?

With Devstream 164 recently concluding, giving us a sneak peek of what’s to come in the near future of Warframe, we heard all sorts of exciting developments. From getting an update on crossplay and cross-save to interim updates, we also have news about the game’s next Prime Warframe, Revenant Prime. The base frame was already quite popular among the masses, so when can we know the release date for Revenant Prime in Warframe? Find out below.

When is the Release Date for Revenant Prime?

To the surprise of many, he will be released on October 5, 2022. Just a bit less than a week after his announcement, he’ll be available for the masses. Not only will he come out, but he will also be released alongside his signature weapons, the Tatsu Prime and Phantasma Prime.

It has already been three months since the release of Khora Prime, so that means that Revenant Prime will have his own set of Relics to farm. We’ll know which ones they are when he’s released.

October 5 is also more than just his release date. That date also marks the beginning of the Nights of Naberus Halloween event. Not only will you have Revenant Prime to look forward to, but a plethora of different cosmetics and items to farm that can possibly net you some Relics along the way.

Going back to Revenant Prime, you can either farm for his Relics or outright buy him through Prime Access. Of course, going through Prime Access means you skip the farming process and get him and all his gear.

With Prime Access, there’s the main one which comes with the frame, weapons, a glyph, and discounted platinum. There’s also the Prime Accessories Pack which comes with cosmetics and 90-day boosters. Specifically, you want to go for the main pack since that’s where the new content lies.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.