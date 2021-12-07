One of the more highly-requested features to be implemented in multiplayer games is the inclusion of crossplay. It has become something that is heavily praised, especially as we are in an era where some of the biggest titles out there have it. There are games that have been out for quite some time that are in the works of implementing this feature, like Warframe. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming crossplay features, cross-progression, and more for Warframe.

When is crossplay coming to Warframe?

As it stands right now, the feature is going to be implemented in 2022. It has been confirmed in a past DevStream that crossplay will be released after The New War. This disappointing news isn’t all gloomy though. There were multiple things addressed for players who want to play with friends on other platforms.

Steve Sinclair stated something about a “limited run of crossplay” and eventually rolling it out via an event. No dates or time windows were specified, but there were talks about the menus and UI being well into development regarding crossplay options.

When is cross-save/cross-progression coming to Warframe?

This feature is said to be released sometime after crossplay. There are many kinks to iron out and further things to address. This includes things like merging accounts, platform-exclusive items like the Jade Packs on Xbox, or the Obsidian PlayStation items, and more.

When is Warframe Mobile coming out?

This is also slated for a 2022 release. The only glimpse or update we have of it was when it was briefly shown off at Tennocon 2021. More information will be provided at a later date. This will most likely be addressed after The New War releases and when the staff at Digital Extremes come back from their holiday vacations sometime in mid-January.

Will Warframe Mobile have crossplay with the other platforms?

It has been stated that the mobile version of Warframe will have crossplay support. This includes playing with people on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. There are no further details about the upcoming mobile port. As far as we know, there are also no mentions of a pre-register program of any sort just yet.

Warframe is currently out now for free for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.