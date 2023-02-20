How to Get All Weapon Case Rewards in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 features a new DMZ extraction mode that not only provides a ton of excitement and action, but also Weapon Case rewards as well. If you want to get your hands on some very exclusive loot, then be prepared to fight tooth and nail for it, as while locating the rewards may be relatively easy, getting away with it is another beast entirely.

What are Weapon Case Rewards in Warzone 2.0 DMZ?

Weapon Case rewards in Warzone 2.0 DMZ are exclusive rewards obtainable through an event that can only happen once per match. This significantly amps up the stakes, as everyone still alive at that point will most likely be fighting for it, and only one person can ultimately claim it.

The event will be marked on the map, and as of the time of writing the Weapon Case events can happen in the two Warzone 2.0 maps: Al Mazrah and the newly introduced Ashika Island for Season 2. Here are the locations for the Weapon Case events in both maps:

Al Mazrah – happens in three possible locations: the Observatory, Al Sharim Pass , or the Zarqwa Hydroelectric .

happens in three possible locations: the , or the . Ashika Island – happens only at the island’s Castle POI.

It’s worth noting that a separate six-tiered Weapon Case event happens in the Building 21 location, but it works quite differently from the two maps listed above.

Weapon Case Rewards

Each Weapon Case event only grants one reward per game. This means that in order to score all seven rewards per map, you will need to successfully grab the Weapon Case and exfil with it in seven different games.

These are the included rewards for each Weapon Case event, listed in order:

DMZ

Caution Tape – a weapon blueprint for the RPK

Biohazard – weapon sticker

Jungle Incognito – vehicle skin

Gas Gas Gas – weapon charm

Weapon Crate – calling card

Weapon Crate – emblem

Biohazard – special operator skin for Konig

Ashika Island

Backup Plan – a weapon blueprint for the Pistol

Aces – emblem

Full House – calling card

Bear With Me – weapon sticker

Triple Threat – loading screen

Full House – emblem

Fight Night – a weapon blueprint for the Assault rifle

Weapon Case rewards tips

If you can somehow manage to secure the Weapon Case, there is still the seemingly unsurmountable problem of exfiltrating with it. Here are some tips to consider if you’re feeling stuck and finding yourself dying before you can even escape with the loot:

While only a single player can claim the Weapon Case reward per match, it’s not prohibited to ask some friends to help you in securing it. Going with a squad to secure a Weapon Case is much easier than going through it alone.

If your only goal is to get the Weapon Case, try not to risk your best weapons. The challenge is already difficult as it is, and bringing along your best gear only to get killed before exfiltrating will only be a total net loss for you.

Grab a weapon with a decent fire rate and load up on munitions via the munitions box field upgrade. Chances are you will be in a firefight most of the time if you’re gunning for the Weapon Case event, so always be sure to have ammo on hand.

Armored cars are worth having here, as you can easily run over the juggernaut without it turning tedious. Armored cars are marked on your map once you spawn, so be sure to keep a look out for it.

Once you grab the case, you will be marked on the map for all other players to see. Head out as quickly as you can to the exfil location. Taking it slowly will most likely work against you, as the other players will know your general location anyway.

Alternatively, you can wait for another player to grab the Weapon Case first instead and take your chances in a massive free-for-all that involves other players. This may be a bit more difficulty, but if you’re lucky enough to come out on top the run towards the exfil location will be much shorter overall.

