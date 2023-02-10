Dark and Darker gives players the ability to pick their preferred class and then delve either alone or with a party into the depths of the mysterious citadel, which is filled with both monsters and untold dangers. With that said, if by chance one of your party members dies during the adventure, you will be able to then get a Soul Heart. But what does the item do? Now, in order to help you dive into the depths fully ready, here’s how to use the Soul Heart in Dark and Darker.

How to Get and Use the Soul Heart in Dark and Darker

As we briefly mentioned above, the only way you will be able to get a Soul Heart is by interacting with the remains of one of your party members. With that said, once you acquire the item, you will then be able to use it in order to bring they back to life by heading to an Altar of Sacrifice and then interacting with it. Once you do that, you will consume both the heart as well as a portion of your own health in order to complete the resurrection ritual.

To recap, here’s how to get a Soul Heart and then use it in Dark and Darker:

Head to the body of your fallen companion.

Take off their chest piece and grab the Soul Heart.

Head to an Altar of Sacrifice and then interact with it in order to expend both the Heart and a portion of your health to resurrect your party member.

It’s also important to point out that, if you choose to play as a Cleric with Resurrection, you can also revive a fallen comrade by using it on them.

You can play Dark and Darker right now, exclusively on Steam. The game is currently at its pre-alpha test.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023