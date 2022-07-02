Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is here, giving players of the acclaimed title the ability to not only explore a whole new region but to also hunt new monsters, all while taking part in a completely new storyline and getting new items. With that said, among the many new items available, one of the most sought after is the Caked Stiffbone, as the item can be used to craft a wide array of items, going from massive weapons to the Master Rank Heavy Knight Set, considered by many as one of the best in the game thanks to its ability to give a bonus on all defensive stats. But where can you find Caked Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak?

How to Get Caked Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

You can get your hands on Caked Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak by first achieving the expansion’s new Master Rank. Once you do that, you will be able to get the item by going to the Flooded Forest map and examining Master Rank bone piles in the area. To increase your chances of finding the item is recommended that you wear armor sets and eat consumables made specifically for gathering items.

All Materials Needed to Craft the Heavy Knight Set in MH Rise Sunbreak

As we said above, once you get the grafting material, it can then be used to craft the new armor, but that’s only a small portion of the items needed. Now, to make your job of getting what is arguably the best set in Sunbreak easier, here are all the resources you will need to gather to craft the Heavy Knight Set.

5 Royal Order Certificates II

10 Monster Slogbones

2 Magna Ascended Blades

4 Giant Monster Bones

2 Caked Stiffbones

2 Ceanataur Hardclaws

2 Rakna-Kadaki Hardclaws

2 Almudron Hardclaws

2 Garangolm Shards

1 Dragonbone Artifact

Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion is currently available for both Nintendo Switch and PC.