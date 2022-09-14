Divinity is a trace rifle that can debuff any enemy that it hits in Destiny 2. This makes it very useful in any PvE activity and there are very few weapons that are useful in almost every piece of PvE content in Destiny 2. Since it is so useful, it makes sense that everyone would want it but it is not that easy to get. Let’s go over how you can get Divinity in Destiny 2.

How to Get Divinity in Destiny 2

While getting Divinity is not as tedious as farming a god roll of a weapon, it is quite difficult. Getting Divinity will require the completion of a questline that requires you to fully clear the Garden of Salvation raid. While the questline itself is not too difficult, completing Garden of Salvation can be a hard task.

To begin the quest, you will need to go to Sorrow’s Harbor on the moon and take the southeast pathway to the Lunar Battleground. Once you reach the Lunar Battleground, you will want to look to the left and find a cave. Inside this cave, you will find some interesting-looking Vex that you will need to kill and once you do you should receive the starting item for the quest.

With the item in hand, you will need to find a secret in three Lost Sectors on Nessus. The first will be in the Orrery Lost Sector. Inside the large main room, you should see a room on the upper part of the left wall. Inside you will want to interact with the Oracle, kill anything that spawns and interact with the Oracle again.

The next Lost Sector is Ancient’s Haunt. Once you reach the boss of the Lost Sector, you should be able to see the Oracle in a cave off to the left. Interact with it, clear the room, and interact with the Oracle again before you head to the third and final Lost Sector.

The last Lost Sector you need to clear is Conflux. Inside this Lost Sector, you will need to climb up the large bronze pillar on the right side and use it to reach the chamber on the upper right wall. Inside you just need to rinse and repeat interacting with the Oracle as you have in the other Lost Sectors.

Now that you have the mystery device decrypted, you will need to charge it up by killing 120 Vex. This can be done however you see fit but the quickest method will probably be running through Vault of Glass and focusing on the ads. With the device charged, you will need to buy a special tool from the Lectern of Enchantment on the Moon.

It will cost you 30 Phantasmal Particles and with that special tool, you will be ready for the hardest step of this quest. The final part of the quest will require you to run Garden of Salvation and complete puzzles along the way. The best way to get this done is to get a team together that is aware of what you want to get done and hopefully has done it themselves so someone knows what you should be looking for. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.