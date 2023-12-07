How to Get Drawstring in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

LEGO Fortnite is a game that requires players to craft various items to progress. One such item is the drawstring, which cannot be found directly in the game world. Instead, players must follow a series of steps to craft it. This article will guide you through the process.

Where to Get Drawstrings in LEGO Fortnite

Before you can craft a drawstring, you need to prepare several other items. You will spend some time farming vines, crafting items, working on your Utility stations, and hunting for wolves. Here are the steps:

Crafting Stations: Before you can start crafting the drawstring, you need to have a few utility stations in place. These include a grill, a lumber mill, and a crafting bench. Collecting Materials: Once you have the necessary stations, you need to collect various materials. These include vines, planks, wooden rods, wood, and wolf claws. Vines can often be found by destroying bushes or collecting pumpkins. Planks and wooden rods can be crafted using the lumber mill. Wolf claws can be obtained from wolves, which are often found near sheep and cows. Crafting the Spinning Wheel: With the materials in hand, you can now craft the spinning wheel. This requires 8 planks, 10 wooden rods, 8 pieces of wood, and 5 wolf claws. Crafting the Cord: Once you have the spinning wheel, you can use it to craft cords. Each cord requires 5 vines. Crafting the Drawstring: Finally, with the cords, you can craft the drawstring. Each drawstring requires 5 cords.

Frankly, this whole process happens naturally as you progress. Aside from the wolves, which can be a bit dangerous, you will be collecting vines and wood to get the first stations ready anyway. The rest is pretty much a consequence. However, I do advise you to build some chests to store anything you can find that you don’t have use for yet. You might find wolf claws and other items in chests and abandoned structures.

