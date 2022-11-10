Among the truly wide array of different resources you will encounter in God of War Ragnarok, very few are as precious as the Dust of Realms since the resource can be used in order to craft truly handy and game-changing armor sets. But how can you get Dust of Realms in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are all the ways in which you can get Dust of Realms in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Get Dust of Realms in God of War Ragnarok

Early on in the game, you will be able to get your hands on Dust of Realms by closing off the Draugr Holes scattered around the nine realms. But be advised, as after finding each one of them, you will have to face its boss in order to close it off and get its drops.

With that said, once a little further into the game, you will be able to get large amounts of the currency by completing other optional tasks, such as finding Yggdrasil Rifts. Just like the Draugr Holes, you will need to fend off a large array of high-level enemies in order to claim the drops, so be advised and make sure you are fully prepared before attempting. In the late game, you will also be able to get the currency by exploring the areas part of the main storyline.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can get Dust of Realms in God of War Ragnarok:

Close off Draugr Holes.

Find and interact with Yggdrasil Rifts.

Complete favors unrelated to the two first entries.

Explore the areas featured in the late stages of the main storyline.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022